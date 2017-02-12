WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Man Struck, Killed By Snowplow In Massachusetts VA Parking Lot

February 12, 2017 9:23 PM
Massachusetts

UNDATED (AP) – A man has been struck and killed by a snowplow in the parking lot of a Veterans Affairs hospital in Massachusetts.

Officials say the 60-year-old man was hit Sunday evening in the parking lot of the Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital in Bedford.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He’s believed to be a resident of the VA property. Officials have not released his name.

They say the operator of the snowplow remained at the scene and made the initial 911 call.

The investigation is ongoing.

Bedford is under a winter storm warning into Monday. The area is expected to get a total of 8 to 12 inches of snow.

