Police Searching For Missing 12-Year-Old Girl

February 12, 2017 11:31 AM
Filed Under: Lincoln-Lemington, Missing, Missing Child

LINCOLN-LEMINGTON (KDKA) — Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl in the Lincoln-Lemington area.

Pittsburgh Police say 12-year-old Alexia Davis was last seen by her parents when she was dropped off at a friend’s house for a sleepover on Friday.

Davis is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 110 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and gold athletic shoes. She was carrying a pink tote bag.

Anyone who has any information on her whereabouts should call the Missing Persons Unit at 412-323-7141.

