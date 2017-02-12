Police Searching For Missing 12-Year-Old Girl

LINCOLN-LEMINGTON (KDKA) — Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl in the Lincoln-Lemington area.
Pittsburgh Police say 12-year-old Alexia Davis was last seen by her parents when she was dropped off at a friend’s house for a sleepover on Friday.
Davis is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 110 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and gold athletic shoes. She was carrying a pink tote bag.
Anyone who has any information on her whereabouts should call the Missing Persons Unit at 412-323-7141.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter