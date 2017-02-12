EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | First Hays Egg

Girls, 11 And 12, Shot In Head In Separate Chicago Attacks

February 12, 2017 2:50 PM
Filed Under: Chicago, Child Shot

CHICAGO (AP) – Police are investigating separate shootings on Chicago’s South Side that left two young girls in critical condition.

The Chicago Tribune reports an 11-year-old girl was sitting in a parked vehicle Saturday night when she was hit by gunfire in the back of the head.

A 12-year-old girl was shot in the head while playing with friends in an unrelated shooting the same night.

The weekend’s gun violence also claimed the lives of a 23-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman in separate incidents. The Tribune reports at least four others were wounded Saturday in separate attacks.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

