Best Bagels And Lox In Pittsburgh

By Jessica Wasik Pittsburgh has its share of popular pancakes places, coffee houses and diners, but they can fill up quickly and often don’t offer a diverse menu of breakfast and brunch options, particularly if you’re craving a fresh-baked bagel with lox. Lox lovers, have no fear. There are plenty of restaurants and delis offering this traditional salmon-based breakfast within minutes of downtown Pittsburgh. Here are the five best places in Pittsburgh to enjoy bagels and lox.

Smallman Street Deli

1912 Murray Ave,

Pittsburgh, PA 15217

(412) 421-3354

www.smallmanstreetdeli.com Lox is one of Smallman Street Deli’s favorite specialties. Whether you’re craving it for breakfast, lunch, or a mid-day snack, there are plenty of options on the menu to leave you feeling satisfied. Locals love the deli’s Uncle L.E.O that features fresh Nova lox, scrambled eggs and onions atop a bagel or toast with a side of home fries as well as its traditional Nova lox lunch special. You can even make arrangements for catering and have its delicious fish platter of Nova lox delivered to wherever your event is. Smallman Street Deli is located on Murray Avenue in Squirrel Hill with a second location in the Strip District.

Cucina Vitale

2516 E. Carson St.

Pittsburgh, PA 15203

(412) 481-8000

www.cucinavitalepgh.com This intimate Italian restaurant delivers big when it comes to flavorful, filling lox. From its breakfast bagel and lox to its smoked salmon lox frittata, you won’t be disappointed with its extensive and unique menu. Add on your other early-morning a la carte favorites, such as eggs, seasonal fruit, sausage and more for the perfect start to your day. Cucina Vitale is situated on East Carson Street in the heart of the city’s South Side neighborhood.

NU Jewish Bistro

1711 Murray Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15217

(412) 422-0220

www.nujewishbistro.com Weekends are the perfect days for brunch and the perfect time to visit NU Jewish Bistro. Arrive early to beat the crowd and score made-from-scratch breakfast items and sandwiches. Regulars rave about its lox and house-made bagel, benny with lox and scrambled eggs and lox. Additions like latkes, bacon and poutine earn this Jewish bistro five stars on freshness and flavor. NU Jewish Bistro is conveniently located on Murray Avenue in Squirrel Hill. Related: Breakfast Of Champions: Best Bagels In The ‘Burgh

Habitat Restaurant

510 Market St.

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

(412) 773-8848

www.habitatrestaurant.com If you simply want “good food, pure and simple,” you’ll find it at Habitat Restaurant. After all, this is the belief they craft their menu around. From hearty breakfast entrees and a delicious brunch menu to lunch, dinner, desserts and drinks, you’ll find it all here. For Pittsburghers seeking one of the best bagel and lox, however, this Market Street eatery is a popular go-to. Elegantly presented, mouthwatering, fresh ingredients and generous portions are just a taste of what you can expect. Find Habitat Restaurant in the heart of downtown Pittsburgh.