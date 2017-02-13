EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | Bald Eagles Looking For New Home

Crews Battle House Fire In Perryopolis

February 13, 2017 7:05 PM
PERRYOPOLIS (KDKA) — Crews are battled a two-alarm house fire Monday evening in Fayette County.

The fire broke out around 6:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Barney Road in Perryopolis.

West Penn Power and Columbia Gas crews were called to the scene.

By 8:10 p.m., the fire was mostly under control, but crews were still dousing hot spots.

There’s no word yet on what sparked the fire.

The fire marshal was called to the scene to investigate.

