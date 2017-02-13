Crews Battle House Fire In Perryopolis

PERRYOPOLIS (KDKA) — Crews are battled a two-alarm house fire Monday evening in Fayette County.
The fire broke out around 6:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Barney Road in Perryopolis.
West Penn Power and Columbia Gas crews were called to the scene.
By 8:10 p.m., the fire was mostly under control, but crews were still dousing hot spots.
There’s no word yet on what sparked the fire.
The fire marshal was called to the scene to investigate.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
