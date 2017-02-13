Fire Reported At Nicholas Coffee In Market Square

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crews rushed to Market Square just before 1 p.m. Monday after smoke was seen billowing from a building.

Some took to social media to voice concerns that the smoke was coming from NOLA, which was heavily damaged in 2014 by a 3-alarm fire.

However, it was NOLA’s neighbor Nicholas Coffee that had caught fire.

The coffee shop, along with a hair salon above it, was evacuated due to an immense amount of smoke.

The fire originated in the coffee roaster.

