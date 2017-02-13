Flugtag Competition Planned For EQT Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Before the Wright brothers, many would-be pilots did things wrong in their efforts to “slip the surly bonds of earth.”

A century later, many of those early techniques are still attempted in the celebrated sport of Flugtag. The object is to see who can fly the farthest, over a body of water.

“We’re excited to announce that Red Bull Flugtag is going to be a part of the Regatta this year,” EQT Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta director Derek Weber announced at Rivers Casino.

The wacky event will take place on July 5, to help celebrate the Regatta’s 40th anniversary. A maximum of 40 entries will be accepted.

“Anybody can put a team in, from what I understand,” said Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald. “So any five people can get together. My sense is, though, the favorite would probably be someone from Pitt or CMU, the engineering departments, who would probably have the advantage.”

The “takeoff platform” will be built over concrete steps by the Fred Rogers statue, overlooking the Allegheny River. The record is 278 feet.

Red Bull Flugtag only visits one or two cities a year. Last year it was Boston, where a the FliteTest team from North Canton, Ohio took home the honors. The design of this year’s entry is open to seventh and eighth graders, worldwide, according to team captain Josh Bixler.

“They’re going to make it in small form. We’ll pick the winner. And we’re going to take that and make it bigger. And once again, we’re going to make it economical, quick built, and we’re going to showcase the amazing minds of 7th and 8th graders, and give them the platform that we are blessed with.”

The Three Rivers Regatta runs from July 4 – 6.