Get Marty: Couple’s Small Business Taken Advantage Of; Authorities Step In

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — A local couple says they were taken advantage of. They say they were on the verge of losing everything and believed what was happening was illegal.

That’s when they reached out to Get Marty.

“It just turned into an absolute nightmare,” says Shane Young, of J&S Painting and Repair.

Shane and his wife had a small company that took off with a number of contracting jobs from a company that restores homes after fires, called FireDex.

The company has an A-Plus rating with the Better Business Bureau.

The Youngs say a former FireDex employee started asking them for a so-called “kick-back” on every job they did for FireDex.

“You’re gonna help us get to the bottom of this. No one wants to help us,” says Jen Young.

KDKA immediately reached out to FireDex. Turns out, the company fired the employee as soon as they heard of the alleged scheme. The company also called police.

KDKA also contacted the state police. A trooper interviewed the Youngs and the folks at FireDex.

State police took it to the Butler County District Attorney’s Office. KDKA is told the former FireDex employee will be criminally charged.

FireDex also stepped up and paid the Youngs nearly $3,000 they paid the former FireDex employee.

Meantime, FireDex company President Dave Hood says, “We called police immediately. We fired the employee immediately. We have never had anything like this happen before.”

