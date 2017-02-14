WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | Bald Eagles Looking For New Home
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

North Side’s Nova Place To Be Center Of Innovation

February 14, 2017 4:30 PM By Rick Dayton
Filed Under: Buhl Foundation, Comcast Pledge, North Side, Nova Place, Rick Dayton, Urban Innovation21

PITTSBURGH – Pittsburgh’s North Side is getting a high-tech makeover. When a developer recently purchased what was Allegheny Center, he vowed to revitalize the property. Now, three more partners are joining in to work on a new project.

The Buhl Foundation, Urban Innovation21 and Comcast Pledge are all teaming up to reinvent the area.

Enter Nova Place.

It’s a mixed-use, urban redevelopment project. The focus? High-tech innovations that will change the way we work, play and live.

“Three things we do very well. We innovate. We make things. And we form partnerships and we work together. This embodies [Nova Place],” says Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald.

And Nova Place isn’t just for technologically inclined individuals.

“It’s inclusive of folks that aren’t just directly working or running companies in the tech or the innovation sector,” says Bill Generett, the President and CEO of Urban Innovation21.

“It’s creating an environment that is saying to the community, you are a part of this success story,” says Diana Bucco, the President of the Buhl Foundation. “We want you to benefit from it, and we want you to take advantage of these resources and take them back to your communities.”

Inside the Nova Place campus are nine innovation pods where small companies and individuals can meet. There is also free access to high-speed internet. It’s at least five times faster than most people have at home. Wi-Fi will also be available both inside and outside.

“It has made it an open campus,” says Lisa Birmingham of Comcast Communications. “We have certain solutions of campuses – college campuses across the country. But in terms of opening it up to the community as well as tenants and residents of Nova Place, it is certainly a first for our Comcast region.”

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twit

More from Rick Dayton
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia