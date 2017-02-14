EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | Bald Eagles Looking For New Home
Pirates 3B Kang To Miss Start Of Camp Awaiting DUI Trial

February 14, 2017 1:44 PM
Filed Under: Jung-Ho Kang, Pittsburgh Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) – The Pittsburgh Pirates will begin spring training without third baseman Jung Ho Kang.

President Frank Coonelly announced Tuesday the team doesn’t expect Kang reporting with the rest of the team’s position players by Friday. Kang is scheduled to go to trial in Seoul, South Korea, on Feb. 22 following his arrest in December on charges of driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.

Coonelly says the team “will continue to do whatever we can to assist (him) and his representatives in their efforts to resolve all necessary matters so that Jung Ho will be able to travel to the United States to prepare for and play in the 2017 season.”

Kang is in the third year of a four-year contract he signed with Pittsburgh in January 2015.

