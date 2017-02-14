EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | Bald Eagles Looking For New Home
Puppy Found With Metal Rod In Head Will Have Vision In Both Eyes

February 14, 2017 1:37 PM
Filed Under: Dr. Dimitri Brown, Lynne Hayes-Freeland, University Veterinary Specialists, UVS Cares Foundation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A puppy who was found with a metal rod lodged in his head is going to have vision in both eyes.

Earlier this month, the now 12-week-old terrier mix was brought to University Veterinary Specialists in McMurray. The five-inch metal rod in his head went through one eye, through the other eye socket and the front part of his brain.

According to a press release from University Veterinary Specialists, the puppy is doing remarkably well after surgery.

“We confirmed that the puppy had vision in the left eye after surgery. The right eye sustained significantly more damage and it was unclear if he would even be able to keep the eye. The doctors and technicians here at University Veterinary Specialists have been working diligently to save the eye and preserve vision. This is the best possible outcome,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rory Lubold.

“We wanted to make sure we gave this puppy the best chance possible. Thanks to the help of our partners in the ophthalmology department at The Ohio State University, we now expect him to make a full recovery. He continues to impress us at every turn; he’s a fighter,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dimitri Brown.

Whatever happened to the puppy – appears to have happened in the Bentleyville area. Washington County Humane officials are handling the investigation.

Donations to The UVS Cares Foundation can be made here, or by calling (724)-717-CARE (2273).

