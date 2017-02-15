EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | Bald Eagles Looking For New Home
Actor Robert De Niro Concerned With Dangers Of Mercury In Vaccines

February 15, 2017 10:09 AM
PITTSBURGH (NewsRadio 1020/AP) – You know actor Robert De Niro for his long list of iconic roles that have spanned decades.

On Wednesday, he joined the “KDKA Morning News” to discuss his most important role – a concerned father.

De Niro’s son, Elliot, is on the autism spectrum. De Niro cites studies that link the mercury in vaccines to autism.

“There’s something here [with mercury in vaccines] that’s not being addressed for some reason, so I’m trying to help raise that profile of the situation,” says De Niro.

De Niro and World Mercury Project Chairman Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are concerned that mercury is still used in some vaccines.

Kennedy says he is pro-vaccine, but he concerned with the amount of mercury in some.

“I’ve always been pro-vaccine; Bob [De Niro] is pro-vaccine. I’ve had all six of my kids vaccinated. I want to get mercury out of the vaccines. I’ve been trying to get mercury out of fish for 30 years, nobody calls me anti-fish,” says Kennedy.

Kennedy says the World Mercury Project, “is determined to create free of the devastating effects of Mercury.”

De Niro and Kennedy will hold a press conference Wednesday morning to discuss their plan to help rid the world of the neurotoxin mercury in some vaccines and other areas of the environment.

The news conference will also announce a challenge with a “substantial cash award” to the U.S. people and media, and address questions about President Donald Trump’s vaccine safety commission.

De Niro, who has been very critical of the Trump administration, says if they get involved in the World Mercury Project it will be a positive.

“If [the Trump administration gets involved] that’s a good thing. They can do good things that are good and right and do the right thing. If they do, more power to them,” says De Niro.

For more information visit: www.WorldMercuryProject.org

Comments

One Comment

  1. John Dole says:
    February 15, 2017 at 10:41 AM

    So because someone is an actor, their voice and opinion should be more important to us, why…?

