Couple Gets Wedding Surprise On Kiss Cam At Penguins Game

February 15, 2017 7:17 AM
Filed Under: Army Reserves, Kiss Cam, Pittsburgh Penguins

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Plenty of couples were in the crowd last night for a Valentine’s Day showdown between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Vancouver Canucks.

But, one couple from Indiana County got a big surprise when they showed up on the Kiss Cam.

“We’d also like to congratulate Nadine and Josh for winning the Stars and Stripes Dream Wedding Getaway to Hawks Cay Resort in the Florida Keys,” PA Announcer Ryan Mill said as the couple was shown on the big screen.

Nadine Brown and Josh Stumpf both served in Iraq in the Army Reserves.

They beat out hundreds of couples nationwide to win the wedding giveaway worth more than $30,000.

“The destination wedding getaway includes a complete wedding package at Hawks Cay Resort in the Florida Keys including wedding grown by Brides Across American and transportation by provided by Visit Florida,” Hawks Cay Resort said in a statement.

Congratulations to the happy couple and thank you for your service!

