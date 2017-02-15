EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | Bald Eagles Looking For New Home
Gov. Wolf: ‘Very Different Tone’ In Budget Process

February 15, 2017 12:28 PM
Filed Under: Budget, Harrisburg, Politics, Tom Wolf

HARRISBURG (News Radio 1020 KDKA) – Gov. Tom Wolf says a week after he outlined his budget proposal, he believes both Republicans and Democrats believe discussions are starting out from a “far better place” than they did in previous years.

Last week, Gov. Wolf proposed to close a multi-billion dollar budget deficit by engineering what he called the largest cuts to, and consolidations of government bureaucracy in state history, without reducing services or increasing sales or income taxes.

But the governor still wants to increase education funding. At an event yesterday, he was presented valentines from youngsters for his proposal to increase early childhood education spending by $75 million. Afterward, he was upbeat about the reaction to his budget plan.

“Will there be conversations? Absolutely. But, I have a sense that there’s a very different tone right now than there was two years ago, for example. So I’m heartened by that, and I think we’ll get to a good result,” said Wolf.

State lawmakers begin three weeks of hearings on Wolf’s budget proposal next week.

