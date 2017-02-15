Pirates Spring Training 2017: Feb. 15 News & Notes

BRADENTON, Fla. (93-7 THE FAN) – Day 2 of Pirates Spring Training is in the books, and the day granted glimpses at unfamiliar faces, familiar names, and insight from a couple of guys we hadn’t heard from yet: Head Athletic Trainer Todd Tomczyk and Pitching Coach Ray Searage.

The day started with a brief conversation with Drew Hutchison, and oddly enough, ended in the media room with a discussion about… Drew Hutchison.

Familiar Names: Fans want Tyler Glasnow to be in the Pirates’ rotation. It’s understandable. He’s their top prospect and a “big donkey who throws fuzz.” That was today’s popular term, coined by Searage several years ago, to describe big, lanky pitchers who bring upper 90s heat. Hutchison is, in the minds of many, simply “that guy they got in the Liriano salary dump.” There are some in the media though, who agree that even though no one in the organization will admit it, Hutchison is a solid enough 5 th starter – especially when compared to Glasnow’s lack of experience – that he has the inside track on the job. Hutchison, for what it’s worth, believes in himself and his stuff, saying, “If I do what I’m capable of doing, I know things will work out.” How will they work out, exactly? Well, over 359 Major League innings going back to 2013, Hutchison has struck out 335 batters. That’s an 8.39 Ks per 9 innings rate, which ranks as the best among starters on the team right now over the same time period.

One portion of the throwing program today included Casey Sadler, Edgar Santana, and Pat Light, all three of whom could be expected to throw impactful innings at the Major League level this season. Sadler, coming off of Tommy John surgery, is a candidate to contribute in the rotation as a depth option from Indianapolis, and Light – with his late-arriving equipment today – and Santana can both peg the radar gun. Their ability to miss bats could have them throwing relief innings in Pittsburgh sooner rather than later, and if they’re able to harness that heat, could have either of them pushing Jared Hughes and/or Juan Nicasio for a bullpen job this spring if either should stumble. Hurdle raved about reports he received on Santana from the Arizona Fall League. “The slider’s a wipeout slider, the fastball’s firm with life, he’s got a changeup that’s a legitimate third pitch, but he’s a late developer, so he’s a very interesting story and he’s a guy who likes pitching late [in games].” Josh Bell still looks to be on target for his 2-4 weeks full baseball activities, and looks “really good,” according to Tomczyk. He’s been throwing, has taken some ‘dry’ swings, and is closer to “swinging full” than we think, Tomczyk added.

Pitching Coach Ray Searage is “very, very encouraged” by what he’s seen in the first two days of bullpens, and had a wealth of perspective on the 5th starter role in the rotation, from what the guys in the battle for the job need to do – “Stay aggressive in their attack and be themselves, and let the chips fall where they may” – to what the timeline for a decision may be – “We’ll make an assessment at the end of spring training.” When asked about Glasnow specifically, Searage continued. “You’re damned if you do, and you’re damned if you don’t, especially with Glasnow. One of the biggest things is where he is mentally in Spring Training, and I believe he’s in a really, really good place, where he doesn’t believe he has to be perfect. I tab him as a dark horse for us, and we’ll see how it plays out and go from there.”

It feels like the mental aspect of Glasnow’s development may still be the biggest obstacle he needs to clear, as Searage wrapped up the rotation discussion by noting “when you push the bar on some of these young kids, you’re going to find out if they answer the call, and we’re going to let spring training push us in a direction, and it’s going to push Glasnow as well.”

