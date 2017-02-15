Report: Thousands Of Pa. Bridges Deemed Structurally Deficient

WASHINGTON (KDKA/AP) – A new report shows thousands of bridges in the state of Pennsylvania are structurally deficient.

According to the American Road & Transportation Builders Association’s analysis, of the 22,791 bridges in the state, 4,506 are structurally deficient.

Bridges labeled structurally deficient aren’t necessarily in immediate danger of collapse. The term is applied when spans need rehabilitation or replacement because at least one major component has advanced deterioration or other problems.

The report also showed that the Brooklyn Bridge and Washington’s Arlington Memorial Bridge are also structurally deficient.

Although the numbers of deficient bridges have declined in recent years, the American Road & Transportation Builders Association’s analysis of transportation department data shows more than 55,000 bridges in the U.S. have been deemed deficient.

ARBTA says deficient bridges are crossed about 185 million times a day. The top 14 most-traveled deficient bridges are located in California.

