EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | Bald Eagles Looking For New Home
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

Trial Starts For Teen Accused Of Fatally Shooting Friend & Taking Selfie With Corpse

February 15, 2017 8:20 AM
Filed Under: Jeannette, Maxwell Morton, Ryan Mangan, Westmoreland County

GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) – A trial is underway for an 18-year-old Pennsylvania man accused of fatally shooting a friend in the face and then taking a selfie with the victim’s body.

Two officers testified Tuesday that Maxwell Morton, then 16, showed little emotion or concern about the February 2015 shooting of 16-year-old Ryan Mangan.

Westmoreland County Detective James Williams told jurors “when he described pulling the trigger, he had a little smirk on his face.”

Police contend Morton took a photograph of himself with Mangan’s body minutes after the shooting and an hour later sent the image via Snapchat while he played online video games with a teen in Wisconsin.

The defense has argued that the teens were playing with the gun and it accidentally fired.

The judge ruled Monday the selfie can be seen by the jury.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia