Body Found In McKees Rocks Home During Welfare Check

MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police’s Homicide Unit is investigating after a body was found Thursday morning.
Around 11:30 p.m., McKees Rocks Police were called to conduct a welfare check at an apartment in the 1200 block of Vine Street in McKees Rocks.
Officers discovered an unidentified deceased person.
No further information has been released.
This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information.