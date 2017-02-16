City Controller: ‘Everywhere We Turned At PWSA, There’s A Problem’

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh’s city controller released the findings of a PWSA performance audit Thursday morning.

The biggest problem for the controller was the PWSA’s continually changing leadership.

“Everywhere we turned at the PWSA, there’s a problem. So whether it’s in the leadership, whether it’s in the lead issue, whether it’s in the billing issue, customer service, at every turn we came up with problems. While we were doing this audit, as you know, there were several news events that occurred that added to the complexity of this. In addition to that, since we started this audit, we’ve gone through four different directors down there,” City Controller Michael Lamb said.

Another issue for Lamb was the PWSA’s hiring of Veolia Water North America, a private company, for $11 million in order to cut costs and increase profits.

That move led to problems such as changing chemicals to treat the water only to see lead levels rise.

The controller also found that a new meter system didn’t work.

Lamb’s audit is just a draft at this point and will be reviewed with the PWSA.

Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale will also be conducting an audit. He hopes his audit will compliment what Lamb has done.

