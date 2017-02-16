Poplawski Wants Charges Dropped As Execution Date Nears

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The man convicted of killing three police officers in Stanton Heights appeared in court this afternoon.

As he was led into the courthouse, Richard Poplawski declared, “Let’s Go Pens!”

Officers Eric Kelly, Paul Sciullo and Stephen Mayhle were ambushed while responding to a domestic disturbance.

Today, Poplawski, who was sentenced to death for killing those officers, appeared before a judge to discuss his legal options.

Poplawski claims he had ineffective counsel and wants all charges against him to be dismissed.

Thursday afternoon, it was announced that his execution would be stayed as Poplawski gets a new lawyer and files for post-conviction relief.

Poplawski was previously scheduled to be executed on March 3.

Two years ago, Gov. Tom Wolf placed a moratorium on the death penalty.

