Students Learn Dangers Of Opioids During Drug Summit Featuring Kurt Angle

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The drug and opioid epidemic has impacted countless families in Pennsylvania.

Marty Griffin and KDKA Radio hosted the Drug Summit at Orchard Hill Church in Wexford on Thursday; Olympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle was in attendance.

High School students from numerous area districts were in attendance to hear from recovering addicts, drug rehabilitation experts, and family members of addicts.

Kurt Angle won an Olympic gold medal for Men’s Freestyle Wrestling in 1996, the Pittsburgh native then joined the WWE. His battle with drug and alcohol addiction started after he broke his neck in 2003, “I took the first pain pill and was hooked” Angle told the audience at the Drug Summit.

At his worst, Angle was taking sixty-five extra strength Vicodin daily. “Four DUI’s in five years ruined my reputation, I almost destroyed my marriage and my relationship with my kids. But I got through it and I was able to stay clean now for four years.”

Angle has helped create the #AngleStrong addiction recovery management app to help people break their addiction. Angle considers it his “responsibility” to use his platform to help other people.

Angle warned the students about drinking and drug patterns that can start in High School, “you’re most likely going to do it the rest of your life until you die.”

Angle considers himself lucky to be able to help others and is “just happy to be here today, I shouldn’t be here.”