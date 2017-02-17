Andrew McCutchen: Until I’m Told Otherwise, I’m A Pittsburgh Pirate For Life

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen had a rough 2016 season, which led to a lot of speculation during the course of the winter months that the 30-year-old would be traded.

While professional athletes like to tell you that they “tune out the outside noise,” that’s not always the case.

In a letter to Pirates fans that was published on the Players’ Tribune, McCutchen details how he spent much of the offseason wondering, the same as the fans, whether or not he would still be in the Steel City come Opening Day.

From the piece:

“I’m not gonna lie. I Googled my own name more than a few times this off-season to see if there was any news. It was hard not to when just about every conversation I had with friends, family and even strangers started with them asking me, “So, what’s the latest? …. “It’s always the things that haven’t happened yet that scare us the most. The fear of the unknown. And I honestly didn’t know where I was going to play baseball in 2017. There was no communication between the front office and me during the off-season … but that’s normal. Players aren’t consulted in trade talks. That’s not how the business works.”

Aside from insight into how McCutchen was dealing with being in various trade rumors throughout the offseason, McCutchen expressed one sentiment above all others in the letter: the love that he has for the city of Pittsburgh.

“All I knew was that I wanted to keep playing in Pittsburgh. I wanted to finish what I had started here. I knew that I hadn’t played up to my capability last season, and that I had to use this offseason to get better. And I wasn’t going to let rumors distract me from doing that. I wasn’t going to get caught up in all the noise. As far as I’m concerned, until that phone rings and I’m told otherwise, I’m a Pittsburgh Pirate for life.”

McCutchen goes into further detail about how he came to view Pittsburgh as home, even walking to the ballpark some game days over Roberto Clemente Bridge after breaking in with the big club in 2009.

He also details how he felt when he heard that he would be moving to right field this year for Starling Marte to take over in center.

McCutchen says he has worked hard this offseason because he wanted to return “to the player he knew he could be.” But, he added that the Pirates need him to be the “best right fielder in baseball this season.”

McCutchen also says at first, he didn’t want to move to right field.

“At the end of the day, nobody at this level has ever been worse off for being challenged. So that’s how I started to view the move,” he said.

The whole piece is worth a read if you’ve got the time as it’s a pretty cool insight into just how much McCutchen enjoys being in Pittsburgh and being a part of the Pirates franchise.

The Pirates open Spring Training play Feb. 25 against Baltimore.

