Blue Jackets Beat Weary Penguins In Overtime 2-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brandon Dubinsky scored just over a minute into overtime as the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 on Friday night.

Dubinsky lifted a shot over Matt Murray as he skated into the slot to win it for the Blue Jackets after a fast, taut game amid a playoff atmosphere at sold-out Nationwide Arena.

Sergei Bobrovsky had 38 saves, and Ryan Murray scored in the second period as Columbus moved within a point of Pittsburgh for second place in the rough Metropolitan Division.

Matt Murray made 37 saves, and Ian Cole scored for the Penguins, who were playing the second game of a back-to-back. The Penguins lost for the first time in four games.

An intense, entertaining first period ended without a goal. Pittsburgh outshot the Blue Jackets 15-11, clanging the crossbar and the post with shots while Bobrovsky held tight as the Penguins swarmed and bumped him around. The Blue Jackets got some great looks, too, but also couldn’t penetrate.

After Sidney Crosby bounced a slap shot off the post to start the second period, the Blue Jackets struck. William Karlsson pushed the puck out in front the goal and Ryan Murray finished it with a backhander from the slot with 1:33 gone.

The Penguins tied it 6:13 into the period when Cole zinged a wrister from the left point past the glove of Bobrovsky, who was screened by one of his defensemen.

Brandon Saad looked as though he might end it when he got a breakaway with 38 seconds left in regulation, but shot the puck directly at Matt Murray.

NOTES: The crowd of 19,188 was the second-largest ever for a Blue Jackets regular-season game. … Columbus C Lukas Sedlak left with an injury in the second period and didn’t return. … Columbus F Oliver Bjorkstrand had a goal nullified on a delayed penalty in the second period. … Before the game, Pittsburgh called up D Cameron Gaunce and D Steve Oleksy from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League to replace the injured Olli Maatta and Justin Schultz. … The Blue Jackets played their second of three straight games against opponents playing the second game of a back-to-back. … Columbus F Scott Hartnell missed his second game with a lower-body injury suffered in a hard collision with the board Monday night. … Pittsburgh F Carl Hagelin returned after missing five games with a concussion.

UP NEXT:

Pittsburgh: Returns home to play Detroit on Sunday.

Columbus: Hosts Nashville on Sunday.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)