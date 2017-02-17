EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | Bald Eagles Building New Home
Jets Cornerback Revis Surrenders To Police Following Fight Claims

February 17, 2017 9:56 PM
Filed Under: Darrelle Revis, New York Jets, NFL, Pittsburgh Police, Ralph Iannotti, South Side

PITTSBURGH (AP) – New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis has turned himself in to Pittsburgh police following charges alleging he was involved in a fight with two men last weekend.

Revis entered a Municipal Courts building Friday. He didn’t answer questions on his way in.

A docket sheet filed Thursday says Revis faces counts of aggravated assault, robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and terroristic threats over the Sunday altercation.

Revis’ attorney says Revis was physically assaulted by a group of at least five people. He says Revis “feared for his safety” and sought medical attention. He hasn’t described Revis’ injuries.

Police say the fight started when a man began recording a video of Revis and Revis grabbed his phone and tried to delete it. They say other men joined in and two men claimed they were punched and knocked out.

