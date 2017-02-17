EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | Bald Eagles Building New Home
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

McKeesport Approves Medical Marijuana Venture

February 17, 2017 7:07 PM By Andy Sheehan
Filed Under: Andy Sheehan, Pennsylvania, McKeesport, Allegheny County, medical marijuana, PurePenn

McKEESPORT (KDKA) — Hard times hit McKeesport when the mills closed, but now the struggling Mon Valley city may be trading in steel for marijuana.

On Friday, the city planning commission approved a proposal to turn a vacant industrial site on the Mon into a growing and processing site for medical marijuana.

The state is accepting applications from potential growers and distributors, and the project – by a group called PurePenn – must get local approvals first.

“I grew up here. I want to see the economic development here. I think we can bring in 25 to 50 jobs,” said Ray Boyer, of PurePenn.

PurePenn is just one of hundreds of potential medical marijuana applicants across the state, but while the competitors will be many, the licenses will be few in number — at least initially.

The Board of Health has divided the state into six regions and will allow only a limited number of licenses in each.

In the 11-county southwestern corner, applicants will vie for only two grower/processor permits, or one of five dispensary permits.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

In all, there will 12 grower/processors in the state and 27 dispensaries spread across the Commonwealth. But PurePenn believes McKeesport is a perfect spot.

“At the end of the day, this is still manufacturing. It’s still a product, and we’re trying to get it out to residents of Pennsylvania and the skilled work that’s in McKeesport is fit to do that,” said Gabriel Perlow, of PurePenn.

And so did the commission.

KDKA’s Andy Sheehan: “A bit of a departure from steel to pot?”

“Well, times have changed from those days,” said the Planning Commission’s Albert Tedesco. “Again, it’s something that’s been approved by the state of Pennsylvania and time moves forward.”

More from Andy Sheehan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App
Get KDKA Text Alerts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia