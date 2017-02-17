EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | Bald Eagles Building New Home
Police: Jewel Thief Used Rope To Rappel Into Costco

February 17, 2017 6:45 AM
UPPER MERION, Pa. (AP) – Police in Montgomery County are searching for a suspect who stole jewelry from a warehouse club using a complex maneuver.

Upper Merion police say the burglar scaled a drainage pipe outside of a Costco around 1 a.m. on Feb. 6., then broke open a skylight and used a rope to rappel down to the sales floor of the store. Police say the suspect then stole several pieces of jewelry from a case and exited through a side door.

Police did not disclose the total value of the stolen items.

Investigators say they believe the suspect is familiar with climbing sports. The investigation is ongoing.

