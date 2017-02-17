Police: Jewel Thief Used Rope To Rappel Into Costco

UPPER MERION, Pa. (AP) – Police in Montgomery County are searching for a suspect who stole jewelry from a warehouse club using a complex maneuver.
Upper Merion police say the burglar scaled a drainage pipe outside of a Costco around 1 a.m. on Feb. 6., then broke open a skylight and used a rope to rappel down to the sales floor of the store. Police say the suspect then stole several pieces of jewelry from a case and exited through a side door.
Police did not disclose the total value of the stolen items.
Investigators say they believe the suspect is familiar with climbing sports. The investigation is ongoing.
