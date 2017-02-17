Report: Mandatory Random Drug Tests Considered For Butler County School

SAXONBURG (KDKA) — A high school in Butler County is considering a new drug-testing policy.
Under the proposed policy, the Butler Eagle reports Knoch High School students who participate in extracurricular activities or drive to the school and use the school’s parking lot would be subject to random drug testing.
District Superintendent David Zupsic told parents that driver and kids who participate in extracurricular activities make up two-thirds of the school’s population. He insisted the policy would not be meant to punish kids, but rather to promote drug education and deter students from using drugs and alcohol.
The policy is set to be presented to the South Butler School Board in March. A 30 day period of review and public comment will be required.
This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and watch Jon Delano’s report at 5 p.m. for more.