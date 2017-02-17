New Restaurant Opens Downtown As Part Of Union Trust Building’s $100M Makeover

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh’s newest restaurant opened Friday in the iconic Union Trust Building Downtown.

The Union Standard is the creation of owner Chef Derek Stevens, who’s known for his tenure as executive chef at Eleven in the Strip.

He says the Union Standard is an unpretentious place to get a great burger or a variety of other dishes. He says it’s: “For that business dinner, come here to have rehearsal dinner, propose to their girlfriend or to get beers and oysters before the Pens’ game.”

It’s the first of four restaurants planned in the building, which is recognizable for the distinctive design features at the top of the structure.

But the truth was, “The building was in a state of disrepair,” according to Chris Lasky, vice president of development for the Davis Companies, the Boston-based developer who bought the building at sheriff’s sale for $14 million.

What followed was a $100 million makeover. Artwork to celebrate Pittsburgh and compliment the building’s original design. A state-of-the-art gym for tenants. And sparking renovation of the building’s rotunda, an 11-story open space with a stained-glass skylight.

There’s also an unusual space in the basement: Two vaults with thousands of safe deposit boxes inside, which could be converted into a martini bar.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

At the top of the building, a yet-to-be-renovated theater that gives you a glimpse into the life of the man who had the building built.

“Henry Clay Frick was not really well liked due to his labor policies,” said Lasky. “So, he put in this private theater, and he would have shows strike their set and come over and put on a private performance.” That way Frick wouldn’t have to go out in public to see performances.

The next restaurant in the building is called Eddie V’s, a seafood place due to open next month.