Pittsburgh Upsets No. 17 Florida State 80-66

February 18, 2017 6:50 PM
Filed Under: Basketball, College, Florida State, Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Senior Sheldon Jeter scored a career-high 29 points as Pittsburgh upset No. 17 Florida State 80-66 on Saturday.

Jeter, who averages 7.6 points per game, had eight rebounds. Four of his 12 field goals were 3-pointers as the 6-foot-8 forward showed his range.

Pitt led by as many as 15 points in the second half, but a 10-0 Florida State run cut the lead to two with 6:19 to play. The Panthers responded by outscoring the Seminoles 16-4 the rest of the way.

Pitt (15-12, 4-10 Atlantic Coast Conference) was 10 of 22 from beyond the arc. Jamel Artis was 3 of 5 from long range as a part of his 16 points.

Xavier Rathan-Mayes had 12 points for Florida State (21-6, 9-5).

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

