New Coal Mine To Bring 70 Jobs Or More To Pennsylvania

February 19, 2017 1:54 PM
Filed Under: Boswell, Coal Mine, Somerset County

BOSWELL, Pa. (AP) – Officials say a new coal mine in western Pennsylvania will be bringing 70 jobs or more to the area later this year.

Corsa Coal Corp. CEO George Dethlefsen says a ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled in May for the deep coal mine in Somerset County’s Jenner Township.

He said last week at Somerset Country Club that the Acosta Deep Mine project should produce 400,000 tons of metallurgical coal a year.

Corsa said the new mine will create about 70 jobs this year, and that could grow to 100 jobs.

Dethlefsen said Corsa also hopes to boost production at its Casselman and Quecreek mines and is considering more growth.

He said the new administration’s plans for roads, bridges and other construction “will help steel demand, which is good for the coal industry.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

