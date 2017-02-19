Candlelight Vigil To Be Held For Missing Duquesne Student

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A candlelight vigil for a Duquesne student who has been missing for almost a month will be held downtown Monday night.
Duquesne University grad student Dakota James, 23, was last seen in downtown Pittsburgh on the night of Jan. 25.
There have been multiple searches for James in the weeks since he has been missing, and last week, Bring Our Missing Home, a national organization that helps families find their missing loved ones, began working with James’s family.
The organization will hold a candlelight vigil for James on Monday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. in Agnes R. Katz Plaza, one of the last places James was seen.
James was reportedly seen at the Wood Street T Station that night, and surveillance footage shows him walking through Katz Plaza in the Cultural District at 11:46 p.m. on the night he disappeared.
