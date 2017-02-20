At Least 1 Dead In I-79 Crash In Washington Co.

AMWELL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) –The coroner has been called to a tractor-trailer accident in Washington County.
The accident happened on Interstate 79 near mile marker 23 in Amwell Township around 6 a.m.
It is believed that the truck went off of I-79 and landed on Weaver Run Road below.
As of 7 a.m., one northbound land and one southbound land of I-79 were closed. Weaver Run Road was also closed in the area.
