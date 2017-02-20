Best Places To See Indie Rock In Pittsburgh

By Jessica Wasik Pittsburgh is known for its entertainment scene thanks to its large number of bars, lounges and music venues that eagerly welcome the city and country’s best bands and musicians. The region’s indie rock scene is particular growing thanks to the many shows held regularly at these places. Fans flock to alternative entertainment spaces for the perfect combination of dancing, drinks and music as well as chill, hipster-style ambiance. If you’re looking to catch an indie rock show, put these five places on your must-visit list.

Mr. Smalls Funhouse

400 Lincoln Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15209

(412) 821-4447

www.mrsmalls.com Undoubtedly one of Pittsburgh’s most popular live music venues is Mr. Smalls Funhouse. Located just minutes from the downtown area, this venue also includes a skate park, the recently added Funhouse restaurant and even a recording studio; however, it is best known for his theatre that often fills to capacity for shows leaving just standing room only. A full bar, outdoor smoking area and hipster ambiance only add to the fun of its indie shows. Mr. Smalls Funhouse is located in Millvale.

Stage AE

400 N. Shore Drive

Pittsburgh, PA 15212

(412) 229-5483

www.stagepittsburgh.com Stage AE has prime real estate in the city, which attracts many of the country’s best-selling bands and entertainers. With an amphitheater-style venue that takes entertainment to a new level, Stage AE combines an outdoor amphitheater, nightclub and an indoor venue to accommodate large crowds of fans for bands like Cold War Kids, Mayday Parade and Less Than Jake. Don’t be fooled into thinking you won’t have a great view of the show though; this venue boasts a surprisingly intimate atmosphere. Stage AE is conveniently located in the North Shore area of the city.

The Smiling Moose

1306 E. Carson St.

Pittsburgh, PA 15203

(412) 431-4668

www.smiling-moose.com Toted as Pittsburgh’s premier restaurant, bar and entertainment venue, The Smiling Moose is a top pick to catch your favorite indie rock players. It’s no surprise when you see the 170-inch high-definition projector screens, upstairs entertainment space, DJ nights and more that guarantees an unbeatable show for anyone who enjoys indie rock, grunge, metal, punk or rock. Arrive early for happy hour and get the party started pre-show with your favorite shots and beers. Hear your favorite bands at The Smiling Moose, located in the city’s South Side area. Related: Best Small Rock Clubs To See A Band Up Close

Brillobox

4104 Penn Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15224

(412) 621-4900

www.brilloboxpgh.com Pittsburgh’s indie rock fans turn to Brillobox for their go-to hangout thanks to its eclectic atmosphere, happy hour specials and, of course, awesome music. Expect to hear lots of indie, electro house and even acoustic on the regular with some of the best live shows featuring the region’s and country’s best bands on the schedule as well. Brillobox is situated on Penn Avenue in the city’s Bloomfield neighborhood.