Mom Sends Pa. College Student ‘Care Package’ Full Of Trash He Forgot To Take Out

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Getting a care package from mom is something savored by college students and young adults alike.

Before you open it, you know the box is bound to be filled with your favorite foods, clothes you left at home and maybe even some cash.

But, a Westminster College student got quite the different surprise when he opened a care package from his loving mother: a box full of the trash he forgot to take out when he was home for break.

Thought my mom was sending me a care package… but instead she sent me a box of trash i was supposed to take out. pic.twitter.com/UetdT5UoVP — Connor Cox (@thedeal_5) January 30, 2017

Cox’s sister didn’t take too long to clarify: it wasn’t just any trash, it was trash he left on his bedroom floor.

@thedeal_5 Actually it was the trash you left on your floor. she was v proud of herself hahaha — Mackenzie Cox (@cox_mackenzie) January 31, 2017

Proud indeed. Terri Cox told BuzzFeed News “I have raised and taught Connor better than this, and his actions deserve consequences — even if they are humorous.”

Connor agreed that the trash care package was well deserved.

“I guess I thought I could get away with it all and have her clean it up, but she showed me otherwise,” Connor said.

