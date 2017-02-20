Mom Sends Pa. College Student ‘Care Package’ Full Of Trash He Forgot To Take Out

EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | Bald Eagles Building New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
February 20, 2017 10:05 AM
Filed Under: Westminster College

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Getting a care package from mom is something savored by college students and young adults alike.

Before you open it, you know the box is bound to be filled with your favorite foods, clothes you left at home and maybe even some cash.

But, a Westminster College student got quite the different surprise when he opened a care package from his loving mother: a box full of the trash he forgot to take out when he was home for break.

Cox’s sister didn’t take too long to clarify: it wasn’t just any trash, it was trash he left on his bedroom floor.

Proud indeed. Terri Cox told BuzzFeed News “I have raised and taught Connor better than this, and his actions deserve consequences — even if they are humorous.”

Connor agreed that the trash care package was well deserved.

“I guess I thought I could get away with it all and have her clean it up, but she showed me otherwise,” Connor said.

