Pirates Spring Training 2017: Feb. 20 News & Notes

BRADENTON, Fla. (93-7 THE FAN) – It’s been a week at Pirate City for many of the pitchers, and even longer for many of the minor leaguers who came down early to get work in.

Without any live batting practice today, the mundane drudgery of such fun as wheel plays and yet another round of PFPs (pitcher’s fielding practice) and CRG (controlled running game) drilled down on the details.

Oh yeah, and the owner came around. For Bob Nutting’s thoughts on the future of Andrew McCutchen, Neal Huntington, and more, be sure to check out my one-on-one conversation with him.