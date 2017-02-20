EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | Bald Eagles Building New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
Special Delivery: US-Born Panda Cub Bao Bao Bound For China

February 20, 2017 12:13 PM
Filed Under: Bao Bao, China, National Zoo

WASHINGTON (AP) – The National Zoo is preparing to pack up its American-born panda cub Bao Bao for a one-way flight to China.

Bao Bao is scheduled to depart the National Zoo on Tuesday morning and travel to Washington Dulles International Airport in northern Virginia, where she’ll board a special FedEx plane.

She’ll be the only panda on the plane, traveling with a keeper and a veterinarian. In preparation for the trip, keepers have packed Bao Bao’s favorite foods, including bamboo, apples and sweet potatoes.

Fans will be able to watch her departure from the zoo and airport on the zoo’s Facebook page.

Bao Bao delighted the zoo and panda fans when she was born Aug. 23, 2013. With Bao Bao’s departure, the National Zoo will have three remaining pandas.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

