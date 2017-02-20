Woman Suffers Broken Leg In Rite Aid Robbery

ROSTRAVER TWP. (KDKA) — A woman was hurt on Sunday when another woman tried to rob her in Rostraver Township.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. at a Rite Aid located at the intersection of State Route 201 and Finley Road.

A white female approached a female shopper, told her she was “a junkie” and that she had a gun, and demanded the victim’s purse.

As the would-be robber grabs for the victim’s purse, she grabs onto the suspect in an attempt to protect herself. A Rite Aid employee came to assist the victim, pushing the suspect to the floor and pulling off her sweatshirt, likely where they believed the implied gun was located.

The suspect managed to grab her sweatshirt and escape, heading towards a nearby McDonald’s. The victim suffered a broken leg.

The suspect is described as a white female in her mid 20s, medium build, shoulder-length curly back hair, standing 5′ tall. She was wearing royal blue sweatpants, black shoes and gray sweatshirt with words across the chest.

Anyone with information should contact Rostraver Police at 724-929-8811.