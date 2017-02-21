EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
Crews Resume Search For Missing Duquesne University Grad Student

February 21, 2017 11:05 AM
Filed Under: Dakota James, Duquesne University, North Shore

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The search continues for a missing Duquesne University graduate student.

Dakota James, 23, was last seen on Jan. 25 in Pittsburgh’s Cultural District.

This morning, crews resumed their search.

They are using drones, boats and other means to search the water around Neville Island, near the RMU Sports Complex.

His family says they will not give up hope that he will be found safe.

