Crews Resume Search For Missing Duquesne University Grad Student

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The search continues for a missing Duquesne University graduate student.
Dakota James, 23, was last seen on Jan. 25 in Pittsburgh’s Cultural District.
This morning, crews resumed their search.
They are using drones, boats and other means to search the water around Neville Island, near the RMU Sports Complex.
His family says they will not give up hope that he will be found safe.
