Gov. Wolf Opposes Bill Banning Abortions After 20 Weeks

PITTSBURGH (News Radio 1020 KDKA) – Gov. Tom Wolf continues to speak out against a bill that would place restrictions on women seeking abortions in Pennsylvania.

Senate Bill 3 would ban abortions after 20 weeks instead of the current 24 weeks.

The governor says he opposes it and tells the “KDKA Morning News” women should make their own health decisions.

“This is a cause of legislatures interposing themselves between the doctor and the women,” says Wolf.

Gov. Wolf says he’s also troubled the Senate held no hearings on the bill, which he says he will veto if it gets to his desk.

In other news, Wolf says he plans to look closely at the revised travel ban. Wolf says the policy should be fair and unbiased toward those wishing to come to the United States.

“If you happen to come from a country that the president doesn’t like for whatever reason, you shouldn’t be denied entrance [into the United States] any more than you should be allowed in simply because you do come from a country that the president likes,” says Wolf.

Officials turned Syrian visa holders away from the Philadelphia airport after the original ban was imposed.

Wolf spoke on their behalf. Later, they were allowed back and were re-united with extended family members in Allentown.

