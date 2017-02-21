Jackie Evancho Excited For New Album & Upcoming Pittsburgh Show

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Jackie Evancho – Pittsburgh’s child superstar – isn’t a little girl anymore.

The 16-year-old is used to taking center stage, but it was a much larger audience last month when she sang the national anthem at the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

“Everything kinda felt so quiet, which was surprising. But right when I stepped up to the podium, everything was just silent and then the music started playing and then you’re like, ‘Oh crap, this is happening,’” Evancho said.

KDKA-TV’s Heather Abraham sat down with Evancho as she is now gearing up for exciting things at home.

Her upcoming concert at the Benedum on March 5, will be the first time she’s performed here in about three years.

“I am very excited. I love my hometown. It’s like performing for my family in their living room is kinda what it’s like,” she said.

Watch Jackie Perform On PTL:

Her new album is also coming out in March and while it will include some cover songs, Evancho also wrote several of her own songs.

“It’s really nerve-wracking. I’m just really excited to see what people think. I hope that people like my heart and soul,” she said.

But, Evancho said this album was not without problems following the inauguration.

“After performing for the inauguration, some people pulled out I guess and didn’t let me have the songs for political reasons, which is really unfortunate because I feel like music and politics should be separate,” she said.

As for her personal life, the teenager is trying to stay grounded while performing all over the world.

“Actually, I had a boyfriend for a really long time, but that ended as a lot of teenage relationships do, what can I expect? Evancho said. “I do have a social life and I have time for my friends. My parents do a really good job of making sure I have that.”

She’s now enrolled in an online school, just recently got her driver’s license and is looking forward to college, where she hopes to study criminal psychology – all while pressing forward with her singing career.

“Hopefully to the point where I could be like Britney Spears and be performing everywhere and inspire so many people because I really want to inspire people,” she said.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter