Teenager Shot In The Head In McKees Rocks

McKEES ROCKS (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a teenager was shot in the head Tuesday night in McKees Rocks.

The 17-year-old victim was shot once inside a unit at Uansa Village.

He was rushed to a local hospital, but his condition late Tuesday was still not known.

Allegheny County Homicide Detectives, as well as Allegheny County Housing Authority Police are investigating.

Housing Authority Police Chief Mike Vogel says officers were called around 6:30 p.m.

“At approximately 6:30 this evening, the officers received a call of a man shot in the head,” said Allegheny County Housing Authority Police Chief Mike Vogel. “They responded to a particular unit here at Uansa Village. Upon their arrival, they discovered a person that was shot… and at that point in time, the paramedics came. They provided EMS services to that individual and then transported him out at that time.”

Chief Vogel says a group of people were playing video games in another room when they heard a gunshot and then ran. He says the victim was found in a bedroom.

Police used flashlights to scour the area for a possible weapon.

Two people were taken in for questioning, but police say they are not suspects.

There’s no word yet on what prompted the shooting.

