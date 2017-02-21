EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
Officials Investigating Philadelphia Train Accident & Derailment

February 21, 2017 9:41 AM
Filed Under: Philadelphia, Train Crash

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Officials are investigating an accident involving two out-of-service commuter trains in suburban Philadelphia.

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority says the Market-Frankford Line trains were traveling near the 69th Street Transportation Center when the accident occurred Tuesday morning.

Television news footage shows several cars have derailed and one is tipped over at a 45-degree angle.

There is no word on injuries, but the trains were not carrying passengers.

SEPTA is operating shuttle buses between 69th Street Transportation Center and 63rd Street Station.

