Rep. Murphy Abruptly Cancels Duquesne U. Appearance Over Possible Protests

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Congressman Tim Murphy abruptly canceled an event he was supposed to attend at Duquesne University on Tuesday afternoon.

The cancellation came after staffers got word of a planned disruption.

Rep. Murphy, a Republican of Upper St. Clair, was scheduled to discuss his Helping Families in Mental Health Crisis Act, but his office canceled the appearance.

A spokesperson from Duquesne University tells KDKA this was not an issue about safety, but rather, how disruptions would be handled. Dozens of social media posts and phone calls indicated there could be protestors there.

The congressman’s office informed the university at 11:47 a.m. that they were postponing the event.

Officials with the university say they were prepared to go ahead with the event and to provide security, if the congressman’s office deemed it appropriate.

There were about a dozen people standing outside the student union when they event was set to begin. They were disappointed when they were told the event was being postponed.

Congress is off this weekend and constituents of many lawmakers are holding town hall meetings with, or without, their representative to address concerns.

Locally, there has been some frustration that Rep. Murphy has yet to schedule a town hall meeting.

KDKA is waiting for a response from Rep. Murphy’s office.