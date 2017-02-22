WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
City Demands Mount Washington Sign Must Go Following Ruling

February 22, 2017 5:23 PM
Filed Under: Pittsburgh, Sign

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The city of Pittsburgh is demanding that the Sprint advertising banner on Mount Washington be removed immediately.

Our news partners at the Post-Gazette report that the Pittsburgh zoning board found that the banner which is affixed to the former Bayer sign, violated the law.

The decision was handed down Feb. 16, and the zoning board denied a protest appeal filed by Lamar.

The banner saying, “Pittsburgh WINS with Black & Yellow” was put up last June.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto told the PG, “Lamar and Sprint have wasted taxpayer dollars by forcing us to defend the integrity of our city’s scenic hillsides in court, and they have been in clear and blatant violation of our zoning and building code laws.”

“It’s beyond time for Lamar and Sprint to step up and do the right thing, remove this illegal sign, and come back to the table to propose a permanent reuse of the historic Mount Washington sign. They must remove what has become an embarrassing eyesore,” Peduto told the PG.

The attorney for Lamar says the company is reviewing the decision and evaluating its options.

