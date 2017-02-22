Pirates’ Kang Appears In Court To Face Drunk Driving Charge

SEOUL, South Korea (AP/KDKA) – Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Jung Ho Kang appeared in a Korean court Wednesday as judges heard arguments over charges that he fled the scene after slamming a car into a guardrail while driving under the influence of alcohol.
During the hearing held in Seoul Central District Court, Kang admitted to the DUI charge against him, according to the Yonhap News Agency.
“I deeply regret what I have done,” Kang said. “If I can get one last chance, I will become an exemplary player to earn respect from everyone.”
Yonhap reports that South Korean prosecutors are seeking a fine equal to more than $13,000 U.S. dollars against Kang. A verdict hearing will reportedly be held on March 3.
Police say Kang was drunk last December when he wrecked his car in Seoul. It was his third DUI arrest in South Korea since 2009.
A friend of Kang also attended the court on Wednesday after being charged for falsely telling police that he, not Kang, was driving the vehicle.
It’s unclear when Kang will be able to join the Pirates for the new season. He hit 21 home runs and 62 RBIs in 108 games in 2016 in his second season in the majors.