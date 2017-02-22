Substitute Teacher Facing Charges For Sexual Relationship With Teen Girl

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A substitute teacher has been charged with having an inappropriate relationship with a teenage girl.

Nicholas Gaworski, 25, of Clifton, is accused of having an ongoing sexual relationship with a 17-year-old female. The relationship allegedly started when she was 13 years old.

Gaworski was an occasional substitute in the West Allegheny School District.

In a statement, the district says the victim was not a West Allegheny student:

“It has recently been brought to our attention by Allegheny County Detectives and North Fayette Police Department that Mr. Nicholas Gaworski, an occasional substitute teacher in our district, has been arrested with multiple charges for having an inappropriate relationship with a teenager. The teenager is not a West Allegheny student. Mr. Gaworski was a substitute teacher at the middle school and high school for approximately 15 days this school year and was not a substitute in the district prior to this school year. Upon his employment, he submitted all necessary clearances.”



Gaworski is believed to have taught as a substitute in other local school districts as well.

He faces several charges including, corruption of minors, indecent assault and indecent exposure.

He is currently being held in the Allegheny County Jail on $10,000 bond.

