2 Arrested After Trying To Flee Police; Drugs, Stolen Gun & Cash Recovered

February 23, 2017 1:57 PM
Filed Under: McKeesport, Treysaun Tillman, Troy Brown

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – Two people are facing drug charges after attempting to flee from police in McKeesport Tuesday night.

According to police, the incident began in the 800 block of Hartman Street just before 9 p.m.

An officer attempted to stop a vehicle that was traveling at a high-rate of speed. When the officer turned on their lights and siren, the suspects took off.

Officers identified the driver as Troy Brown, who was known to not have a valid driver’s license.

Eventually, the suspects’ vehicle was disabled at the intersection of Lincoln Way and O’Neil Boulevard. At that time, police were able to arrest Brown and Treysaun Tillman.

(Photo Courtesy of McKeesport Police)

(Photo Courtesy of McKeesport Police)

Police recovered a stolen .40-caliber handgun, 170 stamp bags of heroin, two cell phones and $1,140 in cash. A small amount of marijuana was also found.

Brown is being charged with possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and various motor vehicle offenses.

Meanwhile, Tillman is facing a list of charges including, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence and carrying a firearm without a license.

