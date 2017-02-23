$30K In Jewelry Stolen From Jeannette Pawn Shop

JEANNETTE (KDKA) — It’s a break-in that’s costing a Westmoreland County business owner tens of thousands of dollars.

“We’re estimating between 20 and 30, it could be more, we had to go through all the stuff with the insurance company,” said Jake Cunningham.

Cunningham, the owner of Jake’s Haggle Hut in Jeannette, said a man smashed through his front door with a brick.

One of the many surveillance cameras in the store captured the burglar making a beeline for the cash register.

He yanked on drawers, which were locked up tight and then came up with a new plan. He tried smashing the top of one of the display cases with the brick. When it didn’t break, he pulled the entire pane of glass out and tossed it aside.

The burglar then began grabbing jewelry that was inside: rings, necklaces and more. When he had all he could carry, he ducked back out through the shattered glass door.

Cunningham believes it might have been a regular customer or someone who’s definitely been in the store before.

“Where he went back to the drawer, there’s 20 drawers back there, he went straight to the one drawer where the money was at,” he said.

Cunningham said the burglary is a tough pill to swallow.

“It’s a family owned business that I built from the bottom up, started at the bottom with nothing and built this up myself. And then somebody comes and does this to you…get a job that’s what I can say,” Cunningham said.