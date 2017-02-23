Chef Bill Fuller’s Recipe: Duck Confit Ravioli, Fig Jus, Duck Speck & Parsnip Puree

Chef Bill Fuller stopped by PTL to show off a delicious Duck Confit Ravioli recipe!

Duck Confit Ravioli, Fig Jus, Duck Speck, Parsnip Puree

¼ C. Julienned radish

1/4 C. Julienned Duck Speck (Duck Ham or Duck Prosciutto are both acceptable substitutes)

Splash of olive oil

12 ea Duck Confit Ravioli

½ C. Duck Jus

¼ C. Diced dried figs

2 oz Whole butter

Kosher Salt and Pepper as needed

Parsnip Puree, kept warm

1. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.

2. Place Duck Jus and figs into a 12” skillet and bring to a simmer.

3. Dress the radish with a small amount of olive oil, salt and pepper. Toss with Duck Speck

4. Meanwhile drop the ravioli into the boiling water.

5. Cook the ravioli for approximately 3 minutes drain and add to the Duck Jus.

6. Simmer for 1 minute then add the butter and swirl in.

7. Place a smear of Parsnip Puree on four plates.

8. Place 3 ravioli each on the plates.

9. Drizzle with remaining sauce.

10. Top with radish and Duck Speck.

Duck Ravioli

Filling:

½ C. Onion, fine dice

½ C. Carrot, fine dice

½ C. Celery, fine dice

2 Tbs. Sage, minced

1 Tbs. Rosemary, minced

4 Tbs. Parmesan, grated

2 Tbs. Olive Oil

Kosher salt & freshly ground black pepper

Reserved braising liquid

Braised Duck Leg meat, bones, skin, and cartilage removed, shredded

1. Heat the olive oil in a sauce pot, add the vegetables and sweat lightly until aromatic.

2. Add the meat and enough of the liquid to come just short of covering. Reserve about 2 cups of the liquid for the finished dish.

3. Simmer for 20-30 minutes, stirring frequently.

4. Add the herbs, season to taste, and transfer to a pan to cool.

5. Once cool mix in the Parmesan.

Pasta Dough

1 # A.P. Flour

4 ea. Eggs

1 Tbs. Water

1 Tbs. Olive Oil

Pinch salt

1. Combine the salt and flour in a large bowl or mixer, and make a well in the center. Separately combine the wet ingredients and add to dry ingredients.

2. Gradually incorporate the flour into the egg mixture until a dough forms.

3. Turn out of the bowl and knead by hand until the dough becomes smooth and elastic.

4. Let the dough rest for at least an hour.

Ravioli Assembly

1. Roll the dough in a pasta machine to the thinnest setting.

2. Place one sheet of dough over a ravioli press, or lay it on the table to cut by hand.

3. Spoon out the ravioli filling into 1 in. round balls and place in the ravioli press, if cutting by hand; lay out the balls on the pasta sheet leaving approximately1.5 in between.

4. Brush the sheet with egg wash and drape with a second piece of pasta. Cut out of the ravioli press using a rolling pin, or cut by hand with a round cutter, knife, or pasta knife.

Braised Duck Leg

1. Season both sides of leg with salt, pepper, and chopped fresh thyme. Lay skin side up in shallow baking pan.

2. Place in 350 degree oven and cook until skin is lightly browned, about 15 minutes. Add enough stock to nearly cover leg and return to oven. Reduce temperature to 275 degrees and cook until very tender, at least half an hour. (If stock nearly reduces dry, replenish with a little water or stock. When done, leg should be glazed by the stock.)

Parsnip Puree

2-3 ea Parsnips, peeled and diced

4 Tbs. Butter

Salt and pepper

Nutmeg and grater

1. Place the parsnips and 2 Tbs. butter in a pot with a tight fitting lid. Place over low heat and allow to steam soft. Add water in very small portions as necessary.

2. When very soft, puree in blender adding water as necessary.

3. Strain into a clean pot. Season with salt, pepper, and a tiny grate of nutmeg.

4. Swirl in butter to smooth.

Duck Stock

1 Duck Carcass

1 large onion, chopped

1 carrot, copped

2 stalks celery, chopped

1 head garlic, split

1 tsp. Black peppercorns

1 bay leaf

2-3 Sprigs fresh thyme

1. Trim excess fat from carcass. Place carcass, neck, and organs on a sheet pan. Place in 450 oven. Roast until bones are well browned.

2. Drain fat (reserve) and place bones into stockpot. Place onions, carrots, and celery onto sheet pan and return to oven. Brown well.

3. Place garlic and herbs in pot. Add browned vegetables. Cover with cold water and place on stove.

4. Bring to a boil and reduce heat to a minimal simmer. Cook at least 4 hours, preferably overnight.

5. When done, skim fat and strain through a coarse mesh strainer. Strain again with a fine mesh strainer.

Duck Jus

1. Place duck stock in a straight-sided pot that accommodates stock with about an inch to spare. Place on burner and bring to a boil.

2. As stock comes to a boil, skim off fat and foam. Reduce to a low boil.

3. As soon as the stock has reduced enough to fit into the next sized straight-sided pot, strain through a fine-mesh strainer.

4. As soon as it comes to a boil, skim scrupulously. Repeat procedure until stock becomes thick. When nearly sauce consistency, add ¼ C. sweet white wine (Riesling or Gewürztraminer) and continue reducing.

5. At sauce consistency, place 1 tsp. Shaved ginger into sauce. Steep 1 minute, strain and reserve.

Fat Rendering

1. Place all skin and fat trimmings into a pot. Cover with water.

2. Bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer, and cook until nearly all water is evaporated.

3. Strain and reserve fat.