Police Say Kidnapping Post About Missing Student Dakota James Is A Hoax

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — On Thursday, an image began circulating on social media that caused many to call into police.
The photo was a screenshot of a food order placed through Yelp from someone claiming to be Dakota James, saying he had been kidnapped on the North Side and was being held in the basement of a home in Shaler.
Pittsburgh Police released a statement indicating that they thoroughly investigated the post and that Dakota James “was not at the location and there is no reason to believe he ever was.”
Note regarding a claim received today in the Dakota James missing person case: pic.twitter.com/S57UY9zbjF
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) February 23, 2017
Shaler Township Police say they are looking into who created “this hoax.”
Dakota James, 23, was last seen on Jan. 25 in Pittsburgh’s Cultural District.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter