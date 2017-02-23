WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

Police Say Kidnapping Post About Missing Student Dakota James Is A Hoax

February 23, 2017 4:11 PM
Filed Under: Dakota James, Shaler

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — On Thursday, an image began circulating on social media that caused many to call into police.

The photo was a screenshot of a food order placed through Yelp from someone claiming to be Dakota James, saying he had been kidnapped on the North Side and was being held in the basement of a home in Shaler.

Pittsburgh Police released a statement indicating that they thoroughly investigated the post and that Dakota James “was not at the location and there is no reason to believe he ever was.”

Shaler Township Police say they are looking into who created “this hoax.”

Dakota James, 23, was last seen on Jan. 25 in Pittsburgh’s Cultural District.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia